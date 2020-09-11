Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has built his campaign on the promise of a different kind of leadership — particularly with regard to the coronavirus pandemic — but his recent 180-degree turn on a national mask mandate leaves his own proposed approach now and previously looking a lot like President Donald Trump’s policies.
Has Biden’s Proposed Approach To COVID-19 Really Been That Different From Trump’s?
(Photos by SAUL LOEB,JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
