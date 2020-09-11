Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Analysis

Has Biden’s Proposed Approach To COVID-19 Really Been That Different From Trump’s?

COMBO-US-POLITICS-HEALTH-VOTE

(Photos by SAUL LOEB,JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has built his campaign on the promise of a different kind of leadership — particularly with regard to the coronavirus pandemic — but his recent 180-degree turn on a national mask mandate leaves his own proposed approach now and previously looking a lot like President Donald Trump’s policies.