Save Over 70% On This Portable Projector That Will Upgrade Your Movie Nights

It’s been a long time since you sat your butt down in a movie theater. And while you may miss the smell of popcorn and the overpriced tickets (okay, maybe not that part), there’s a gadget, small enough to fit in your pocket, that can make watching movies at home just as thrilling.

Say hello to the Lenso Space Pocket Size Projector! While its size may make you think otherwise, this handheld device can turn your at-home movie nights into full-fledged productions thanks to its high-quality picture, connectivity, wireless capabilities, and more. In other words, it lets you watch movies, shows, and online content from literally anywhere.

Unlike other projectors out there, this little wonder lets you watch your favorite movies or TV-shows in crystal clear 4K and 1080P resolution on projections that can be as big as 120 inches across! And thanks to its 200 ANSI Lumen bulb, you’ll be able to see everything, whether you’re watching it outside or indoors. It even has built-in Hi-Fi speakers so you never have to worry about plugging it into any of your other devices for sound.

Whether you’re streaming content or watching downloaded videos, the Lenso projector connects via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth for a seamless viewing experience. It also features 32GB of memory so you can store your downloads for later.

Still don’t believe a projector this size can be this powerful? After reading the things people are saying about it online, you’ll likely change your tune.

“The Lenso ‘Spaceship’ projector is a palm-sized device that will allow for content streaming from anywhere thanks to the pocket-friendly design that packs robust technology within.” – Trend Hunter

“Lenso is a true all-in-one self-contained device. Your next powerful, Hi-Fi cinematic experience is always just a few clicks away.” – Geeky Gadgets

Ready to give your movie nights a little boost? Snag the Lenso Space Pocket Size 4K 32GB Projector for just $399!

