Trump Town Hall Protests In Philadelphia Start Off Strong, Dwindle Through The Night

Protests against President Donald Trump during visit to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for ABC’s town hall were met by a small group of Trump supporters, though the evening remained peaceful.

Trump supporters and protesters alike gathered at the Independence National Historical Park on Tuesday night in response to Trump’s town hall.

Anti-Trump protesters yelled at Trump supporters across a line of police officers with bikes, frequently chanting “black lives matter” and “fuck Donald Trump.”

Multiple events happened simultaneously in the park: Trump supporters argued with demonstrators, a protest against Trump’s response to coronavirus, focusing on U.S. deaths, and Jubilee 2020, an event resembling a small religious concert with a live band accompanied by people dancing in the crowd.

Protesters argued with Trump supporters across a line of police officer with bikes that separated the groups.

A Trump supporter told an officer that protesters took her “Keep America Great” hat off of her head, though the protesters eventually returned it to her without officer interference. (RELATED: Philly Protesters Begin To Block Highway, But Become Disorganized, Lose Interest, Go Away Instead)

The protesters marched through downtown Philadelphia, taking a knee to honor black people who died in police custody. The protesters dispersed before midnight.

