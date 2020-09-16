Trump Town Hall Protests In Philadelphia Start Off Strong, Dwindle Through The Night

Protests against President Donald Trump during visit to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for ABC’s town hall were met by a small group of Trump supporters, though the evening remained peaceful.
Trump supporters and protesters alike gathered at the Independence National Historical Park on Tuesday night in response to Trump’s town hall.
Trump supporters wave a “Trump 2020” flag while standing on an elevated surface in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 15, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)
A woman holds a Trump 2020 sign in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 15, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)
A protester flashes his middle finger at Trump supporters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 15, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)
Anti-Trump protesters yelled at Trump supporters across a line of police officers with bikes, frequently chanting “black lives matter” and “fuck Donald Trump.”
A protester runs an American flag through her underwear/shorts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 15, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)
Police form a bike line between Trump supporters and protesters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 15, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)
A woman passes out brochures saying “eliminate the Chinese communist party,” in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 15, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)
A man yells at a protester in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 15, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)
Multiple events happened simultaneously in the park: Trump supporters argued with demonstrators, a protest against Trump’s response to coronavirus, focusing on U.S. deaths, and Jubilee 2020, an event resembling a small religious concert with a live band accompanied by people dancing in the crowd.
A man encourages protesters to vote in the upcoming election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 15, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)
A protester holds a sign saying “make rapists afraid again” in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 15, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)
Police officers watch protesters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 15, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)
Two college students tell an officer about how they’re spreading awareness about their school charging full tuition despite going online in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 15, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)
Protesters confront Trump supporters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 15, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)
A protester carried a large puppet-like make of President Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 15, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)
Protesters argued with Trump supporters across a line of police officer with bikes that separated the groups.
A Trump supporter wears a shirt that says “Bangladesh for Trump” in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 15, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)
A Trump supporter tells an officer that protesters stole her black “Keep America Great” hat off of her head. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)
A Trump supporter told an officer that protesters took her “Keep America Great” hat off of her head, though the protesters eventually returned it to her without officer interference. (RELATED: Philly Protesters Begin To Block Highway, But Become Disorganized, Lose Interest, Go Away Instead)
Protesters march to City Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 15, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)
Protesters take a knee in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 15, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)
Protesters light sparklers near City Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 15, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)
Protesters started to go down a highway ramp, but eventually decided not to in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 15, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)
The protesters marched through downtown Philadelphia, taking a knee to honor black people who died in police custody. The protesters dispersed before midnight.
