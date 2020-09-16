Man Reportedly Detained After Decapitating Statue Of Jesus Inside Catholic Church

Police detained a man after he allegedly decapitated a statue of Jesus inside a Catholic Church in El Paso, Texas, the church reported.

The man allegedly walked into St. Patrick Cathedral on Tuesday and destroyed an almost 90-year-old statue of Jesus behind the main altar of the church, the El Paso Catholic Diocese said in an Instagram post with photos of the statue.

The Diocese added that a suspect in the vandalism has been detained by the El Paso Police Department, which is investigating the attack.

We were saddened to announce the vandalism at St. Patrick Cathedral. Visit this link to read more: https://t.co/6x3oGkimH1 @BishopSeitz pic.twitter.com/Dg8lALkzaZ — The Catholic Diocese of El Paso (@elpasodiocese) September 16, 2020

“This statue is one of my favorite representations of Jesus – his arms open wide in welcome, his heart aflame with love for us,” Bishop Mark Seitz said in the statement on the church’s Instagram. “I would often take inspiration from this image as I prepared for Mass.”

“As sad as I am to see a statue attacked and destroyed, I am grateful that it was not a living person,” Seitz added. “But a statue, particularly this statue, concretizes and connects us to persons and ideals that are not visible to our eyes. They reveal to us realities that are close to us, but unseen.”

Seitz said that little else is known about the person who carried out the attack, but “he must be a person who is greatly disturbed to have attacked this peaceful place in our city and this image of the King of Peace.”

The vandalism in El Paso follows more than a dozen other incidents targeting Catholics across the country, prompting lawmakers to address what they’ve characterized as a “series” of attacks targeting worshippers.

A Louisiana man was arrested Thursday after causing extensive damage Sept. 10 to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Tioga. Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy told the Caller it was the “latest episode of attacks on those who believe.” (RELATED: Louisiana Man Arrested For Vandalizing Catholic Church)

Republican Tennessee congressman Chuck Fleischmann called the beheading of a Virgin Mary statue in Chattanooga in July an incident “among a series” of attacks on churches.

This is a disturbing attack on Catholicism and religion. Sadly, it is among a series of attacks on Catholic churches that have happened in recent days. I hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice, but I also pray that they will find their way to God as well. https://t.co/MFPHZhqn3h — Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) July 15, 2020

Fleischmann wrote to Attorney General Bill Barr about his concerns shortly after, saying “There is definitely cause for concern about a rise of hostility towards religion given the apparent rise in vandalism happening in places of worship.” Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy also wrote to Barr in August, saying “Catholics are under attack in America. That is a sentence I hoped I would never have to write, but it is the reality we are facing.”