Measure To Fight Anti-Semitism Opposed By Majority Of House Democrats

An amendment opposing anti-Semitism was passed Wednesday despite being rejected by a wide majority of Democrats.

An amendment to the Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act (EIEA) aims to include anti-Semitism as a form of discrimination based on race, color, or national origin. The Republican-proposed amendment passed despite more than 70% of House Democrats voting against it Wednesday.

Representatives of districts with large Jewish populations were among those in opposition to this measure.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York was one of the 162 House Democrats to vote against the measure. Nadler’s district is home to the largest Jewish community in the United States.

The EIEA aims to strengthen Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by restoring “the right to individual civil actions in cases involving disparate impact.” This piece of legislation was introduced by Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia and Democratic Rep. John Conyers, Jr. of Michigan.

Why would ANY elected official not want to combat anti-semitism? .@RepWexton needs to be held accountable for this vote ⬇️. https://t.co/e4NvbN8RLw — Aliscia Andrews (@alisciaandrews) September 17, 2020

Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina proposed the amendment in an effort to include Jewish people in the protections offered to other minorities in the EIEA. (RELATED: Dems Attempt To Show Unity After Delay Of Anti-Semitism Resolution)

“With anti-Semitism on the rise around the world, the need for this amendment is clear,” Foxx said, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

The bill was proposed following a year of increased anti-Semitic attacks. Anti-Semitic incidents rose by 12% in one year, the Anti-Defamation League found, according to the New York Times.

“We plan to work with members of Congress and other elected officials this year to ensure that funding is in place and that all states mandate Holocaust education, which can serve as an effective deterrent for future acts of hate,” said chief executive of the ADL, Jonathon Greenblatt, The New York Times reported. (RELATED: Almost 20% Of New York Millennials Blame Jews For The Holocaust)