Nevada Judge Dismisses Trump Campaign Lawsuit, Allows All Voters To Receive Mail-In Ballots

A federal judge dismissed Friday the lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign that sought to overturn a Nevada mail-in voting law.

The lawsuit was filed over Assembly Bill 4 (AB 4), which mandated all active voters in the state would receive a mail-in ballot for the election regardless if they requested one.

The Trump campaign sued the state of Nevada in August to block the law which they claimed would lead to “inevitable” voter fraud. The law also allows mail-in ballots received up to three days after the election without a postmark to be counted.

District Court Judge James C. Mahan granted Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske’s motion to dismiss the case Friday.

The order said the Trump campaign failed to establish that “the interests it seeks to protect are germane to the organization’s purpose.”

“The Trump campaign does not represent Nevada voters. The Trump campaign represents only Donald J. Trump and his ‘electoral and political goals’ of reelection,” the order said.

The Trump campaign used a slew of articles regarding mail-in voting administrative issues that occurred in Wisconsin, New Jersey and New York as examples to back up their claim that the Nevada law would cause issues in November.

Mahan said the campaign failed to describe how voters will be harmed by Nevada’s law.

However, Mahan notes that the Republican National Committee and Nevada Republican Party satisfy the condition.

Further the order said that allegations of “equal protection violations” are too general and speculative. The Trump campaign claimed the law violated “equal protection” because it would disenfranchise voters in rural areas since the law says county election officials only need to “establish at least one location in the county or city, as applicable for a ballot drop box.” (RELATED: Trump Campaign, RNC And Others Launch Lawsuit Against Montana Governor’s Executive Order Regarding Mail-In Voting)

Mahan said an injunction against AB 4 would “eliminate the safeguard of a minimum number of in-person voting locations from all counties.”

Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak called the dismissal a job “well done” in a tweet Monday.

I’m pleased to see a federal court judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block AB4, a measure passed to expand options for Nevadans and provide for safe, fair & accessible elections during the pandemic. Well done and congrats to AG @AaronDFordNV & your entire team! — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 21, 2020



“I’m pleased to see a federal court judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block AB4, a measure passed to expand options for Nevadans and provide for safe, fair & accessible elections during the pandemic. Well done and congrats to AG @AaronDFordNV & your entire team!”

The Daily Caller reached out to the Donald J. Trump Campaign For Reelection for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.