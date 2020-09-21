Save On This Discreet WiFi Camera That Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand

Whether you’re simply checking in on the kids from the other room or making sure Sparky’s behaving while you’re away at work, being able to see what’s going on around your home is always helpful. And while implementing a home security system has its benefits, the installation process can often be more of a hassle than it’s worth.

If you’re interested in keeping tabs on what’s going on at home without dealing with complicated security gear, you’ll love this little WiFi camera by TOKK™. Small enough to hold in the palm of your hand, this tiny camera packs a lot of punch. That’s because it lets you view and record video in impressive 1280x720P, any time of day or night.

What sets the TOKK™ CAM C2 apart from other gadgets like it is its incredible portability. Thanks to its magnetic attachment feature, you can stick it to just about any metal surface, whether it be your fridge at home or even the dash in your car. Simply link it with a WiFi connection and enjoy streaming or recorded video footage that you can view and control all from the free accompanying app (compatible with either iOS or Android).

This discreet security camera also features a built-in mic that provides high-quality sound, keeping you in the know from wherever you are. Combine that with its motion sensor, alarm, and phenomenal night-vision capabilities, and you’ve got yourself a stellar security system you can take with you anywhere. And since it runs for a whopping 90 minutes per charge, you don’t have to constantly worry about the camera running out of juice.

For a limited time, the TOKK™ CAM C2: Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera is discounted by nearly 20%, making it just $64.99.

Price subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.