These Are The First Presidential Debate Topics

The Commission for Presidential Debates announced the topics that President Donald Trump and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden will discuss at the first presidential debate next week.

Topics to be covered include both Trump’s and Biden’s records, the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic, the United States economy, race and violence in the United States, and the integrity of the election, according to the Commission for Presidential Debates.

Fox News’s Chris Wallace will moderate the first debate, scheduled for Tuesday, September 29, at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. (RELATED: Joe Biden Won’t Release SCOTUS List Because ‘They Would Be Subject To Intense Criticism’)

The debate will consist of six 15-minute segments, the commission announced Tuesday, each one dedicated to one of the aforementioned debate topics selected by Wallace.

News of the debate topics comes ahead of Trump’s Saturday announcement of his nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy. Biden has so far refused to release his list of Supreme Court Justices, saying Monday that he will not yet do so because potential nominees would be “subject to intense criticism for a long time.”

In the same interview, Biden also declined to say whether he would support adding seats to the Supreme Court.

“It’s a legitimate question, but let me tell you why I’m not going to answer that question,” Biden said. “It will shift the focus, that’s what [Trump] wants.”

“Let’s say I answer,” said Biden, “then the whole debate’s gonna be about what Biden said or didn’t say. Biden said he would or wouldn’t. The discussion should be about why [Trump] is moving in a direction that is totally inconsistent with what the founders wanted.”

“It is a fundamental breach of constitutional principle. It must stay on that and it shouldn’t happen,” Biden said.

