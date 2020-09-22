Get Cyber Monday Savings On Products From Apple, Sony, And More With This VIP Offer For Daily Caller Readers

Love a good deal? Then you’ll definitely want to check out the awesome products and services featured in Daily Caller’s VIP sale! Whether it’s kitchen gadgets or stellar audio accessories, this sale has something for just about anybody at a price that can’t be beaten.

Sam’s Club Membership + $45 eGiftcards – $39.99

Whether its cost-effective groceries or discounted electronics you’re into, a membership to Sam’s Club is sure to save your big bucks. And with this deal, you get multiple gift cards after you sign up, making becoming a member practically free!

Click here to get it for just $39.99 during Daily Caller’s 3-day VIP sale.

Townew: The World’s First Self-Sealing & Changing Trash Can (Value Pack) – $89.99

This revolutionary trash can seal bags on its own to stop nasty odors from filling the room, replace liners on its own, and lifts its lid automatically thanks to motion sensors. The free-standing garbage bin even runs on a 2,000 mAh battery and can last a month on a full charge.

Get it here for just $89.99 thanks to Daily Caller’s 3-day VIP sale.

Vitagene DNA Ancestry Test Kit & Health Plan Voucher – $69.99

Still trying to work off the “quarantine 15?” Let your genetic info open your eyes to the best diet and exercise practices suited for your body! One easy DNA test is all you need to get a personalized diet plan, in-depth ancestry info, supplement suggestions, and so much more.

The kit is just $69.99 here thanks to Daily Caller’s 3-day VIP sale.

Apple iPad Air 2, 32GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $210

Certified refurbished, this beloved iPad Air 2 features 32GB of internal storage space, a 9.7-inch retina display, an 8MP rear camera, and a built-in fingerprint scanner for superior protection.

It’s only $210 during Daily Caller’s 3-day VIP sale, here.

OMNIA T3 Universal Travel Adapter – $24.99

No matter where you are, this universal travel adapter ensures you never run out of juice. Thanks to its use of IC technology, the adapter always supplies the safest current to your devices. Compatible with US, UK, EU, and AU standards, this adapter truly is a travel must-have.

Get it for just $24.99 here during Daily Caller’s 3-day VIP sale.

Paula Deen 6.13QT XL Air Fryer with Rapid Air Circulation System (Red) – $79.99

Cook delicious, healthy meals for the entire family with nothing more than the turn of a dial! And without having to add as much oil to your dishes, you can enjoy your favorite eats guilt-free with 85% fewer calories than normal.

Click here to get it for just $80 bucks during Daily Caller’s 3-day VIP sale.

Light Smart Solar Powered Parking Sensor – $79.99

With the accompanying FenSens app, this sensor provides you with audio and visual alerts to help you park the car perfectly, every time. And since it’s solar-powered and waterproof, you can always depend on this game-changing gadget.

It’s only $89 here during Daily Caller’s 3-day VIP sale.

Vitagene DNA Ancestry Premium Test Kit & Health Plan Voucher – $89.99

From genetic factors that influence your diet to where your ancestors hailed from way back when, Vitagene has all the answers and then some! More than just basic stats, this test kit provides a comprehensive ethnic map and regional percentages along with other eye-opening info.

Get it here for just $89.99 during Daily Caller’s 3-day VIP sale.

Sony ZX220BT Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 30mm drivers, Swivel Earcups, NFC One-touch, and Built-In Microphone, Black (Open Box – Like New) – $34.99

With flawless wireless streaming, one-touch controls, a built-in mic, and more, these headphones define hands-free tech. And thanks to its built-in lithium-ion battery, you can listen to music, make calls, and more for up to eight hours on a single charge.

It’s a mere $34.99 here during Daily Caller’s 3-day VIP sale.

Apple Airpods Pro – $219

Whether you’re working from home or trying to get away from it all on a solo hike, these buds block out surrounding noise brilliantly. Pop these in and enjoy up to 30 hours of thumping bass, noise-cancellation, crisp audio, and flawless Bluetooth 5.0 connection.

They’re just $219 here thanks to Daily Caller’s 3-day VIP sale.

JASHEN V16 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – $149.99

From carpets to hardwood, this powerful vacuum lifts deep-rooted dirt with ease and little to no noise. Pair that with its intelligent LED screen that lets you know when it’s time to charge, change the filter, and more, and you’ve got yourself the perfect cleaning tool.

It’s only $149.99 here during Daily Caller’s 3-day VIP sale.

Sony XB650BT Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 30mm drivers, NFC, Powerful Music, Comfort Ear Pads, and Built-In Microphone, Black, MDRXB650BT/B (Open Box – Like New) – $54.99

These good-as-new Bluetooth headphones deliver some serious sound thanks to its powerful bass. And with the gadget’s super-comfortable ear cushions and adjustable headband, you can wear these things all day — which is totally possible thanks to its long battery life.

Get it here for just $54.99 during Daily Caller’s 3-day VIP sale.

LIZ: The Smart Self-Cleaning Bottle with UV Sterilization – $45.99

A hit on Indiegogo, this smart bottle kills up to 99.9% of harmful viruses and odor-causing bacteria right in the bottle thanks to UV-C light sterilization technology. It even lets you know when it’s time to drink up so you always stay healthy and hydrated.

It’s discounted to just $45.99 here during Daily Caller’s 3-day VIP sale.

Gourmia® GCM7800 Brewdini™ 5-Cup Cold Brew Coffee Maker – $119.99

Skip your pricey coffee shop visits and enjoy cold brew coffee at home with the touch of a button. And instead of the typical 12-hour brewing time, this kitchen gadget delivers flavorful cold brew in just two minutes flat!

During Daily Caller’s 3-day VIP sale, it’s only $119 bucks, here.

JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – $179.99

Earing an impressive 4.3/5 stars on Amazon, this high-end cleaning tool boasts a powerful yet quiet 350W digital brushless motor, a 2-in-1 dust brush for different floor types, a four-stage high-efficiency filter system, and so much more.

It’s only $179.99 here during Daily Caller’s 3-day VIP sale.

Martha Stewart 8-Qt 7-in-1 Digital Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker – $64.99

With 14 cooking settings, an eight-court capacity, and tons of easy-to-use functions, whipping up delicious dinners, snacks, and even desserts for the entire family has never been easier.

Get it for just $64.99 here during Daily Caller’s 3-day VIP sale.

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 – $69.99

Whether you’re searching for the perfect shade of blue for your baby’s nursery or need inspiration for your next art project, this little sensor lets you identify colors from literally anywhere. Simply scan any surface and thanks to the accompanying app, you’ll find over 100,000 paint color matches.

It’s only $69.99 during Daily Caller’s 3-day VIP sale.

glowup. Personalized Teeth Whitening Kit Voucher – $39.99

After taking a simple online quiz, you’ll receive a customized whitening kit that caters to your specific teeth-whitening needs. Simply plug the LED light into your phone and watch your smile get brighter and brighter every time you use it.

It’s a mere $39.99 here during Daily Caller’s 3-day VIP sale.

PlayStation Plus: 12-Month Subscription – $34.99

With access to an ever-revolving library of free games, a massive community of gamers, and countless discounts and deals, what’s not to love about this 12-month subscription?

Use the coupon code PLAYSTATIONVIP here to get it for just $34.99.

EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner – $64.99

Capable of cooling the room down to just 59ºF in just 10 minutes, this personal A/C is great to keep in your bedroom, your home gym, the office, and more. It even features calming blue LED lights and a humidifier to make any environment as cool and comfortable as ever.

It’s just $64.99 here during Daily Caller’s 3-day VIP sale.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.