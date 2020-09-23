Herd Of Running Cows Kill Beloved Teacher

An English schoolteacher was trampled to death by a herd of cows in a field in North Yorkshire County, England.

The man, Dave Clark, who was in his 50s, was “treated by paramedics, but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene,” according to a statement from the North Yorkshire Police Department.

Clark was a physical education instructor at the Richmond School in North Yorkshire, according to a statement released by the school. He began teaching there in 1997 and was appointed to Deputy Headteacher in 2003, responsible for overseeing Key Stages 3 and 4, which are age-based branches of secondary education in Britain.

A statement released by the Richmond School described him as, “an enormous character, a brilliant school leader and simply a lovely man who enriched the life of everyone he came into contact with, just by being himself and doing what he did every day.”

It concluded by saying that the “students and their parents have been lucky to have known and been helped by him. We have been privileged as a staff to have worked with him and will continue working in the same way in his memory.”

Clark’s local cycling club released a Facebook statement to honor his memory, writing that “our thoughts are with David’s family and friends who must be devastated and within the club there is deep sadness and shock.”

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating the circumstances of the incident, according to the North Yorkshire Police Department.