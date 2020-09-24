Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing Friday sets up what is expected to be yet another Supreme Court nomination showdown in the Senate. President Donald Trump has stated that his nominee to fill Ginsburg’s seat is likely to be a woman. Right now, the odds-on favorite is 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
Dems Lost Support Over The Kavanaugh Fiasco. Here’s What That Could Mean For The New SCOTUS Nominee
(Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images)
Bradley Devlin Reporter
