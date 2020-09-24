Florida Demonstrators Heckle Diners, Swipe Table From Elderly Couple, Video Shows

A mob shouted expletives at outdoor diners and sat at an elderly couple’s table in St. Petersburg, Florida Wednesday.

The large group, donning signs and raised fists, chanted “stand up, fight back” in front of the restaurant, according to a video posted to Twitter by Tampa Bay Times reporter Josh Fiallo. One man sat down at an elderly couple’s table before about five others surrounded the diners yelling.

Protestors are now going restaurant by restaurant to chant at diners on Beach Dr. in St. Pete. A lot of diners yelled back, starting multiple confrontations. This one was the most significant. Protestors took over a couple’s table. Not sure why they were targeted specifically. pic.twitter.com/dzLM7KuCW9 — Josh Fiallo (@ByJoshFiallo) September 24, 2020



“No. Nope. No, this is my table,” the woman said, according to the footage. She attempted unsuccessfully to force the demonstrator out of the seat.

One demonstrator can be heard saying “Bitch, you shut up,” according to the video.

The mob also referred to the elderly woman as an “ugly ass” and “Karen,” as cars can be heard honking at the multitude of people hoisting signs and reportedly blocking traffic during the incident, the footage showed. (RELATED: ‘We Don’t Target Businesses’ Says Protester Who Screamed At Diners In Pittsburgh)

Unrest surged Wednesday night after a decision from Louisville, Kentucky charged one of three officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. Taylor, a black woman, was killed during a narcotics warrant in March, the local outlet reported.

