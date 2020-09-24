This Rechargeable Headlamp Boasts Ultra-Brightness For Just Over $40

Summer’s finally coming to an end, which means longer nights are almost here. And with those extra hours of darkness comes a need for a little extra light to guide the way. Whether you’re camping in the woods with the fam or making repairs around the house, a little illumination is always appreciated.

If you need some portable light, a handheld flashlight can only do so much. That’s why so many people are turning to this DanForce Bold-S 1080 Lumen Rechargeable Triple Headlamp for the best hands-free illumination out there! With sweat-resistant, adjustable straps, this thing is extremely comfortable to wear on your head, providing you with plenty of light without you ever having to hold onto a thing.

Each headlamp comes equipped with three heavy-duty lights, all boasting 1080 lumens that can glow for up to 800 yards. Whether you need a softer light glow tending to a repair or a brighter light when you’re stuck in the dark in the middle of nowhere, this headlamp boasts four light modes to perfectly fit your needs. And with its 90-degree range of motion, you can easily see things up close or far off in the distance.

From everyday lighting needs to emergency situations — and everything in between — you can always depend on this rechargeable headlamp to light the way. That’s because it runs for an impressive ten hours per charge thanks to its powerful 2,200mAh-battery, never requiring you to run to the store for more batteries.

Featured on The Casual Outdoorsman, World Brand Design Society, The Gear Hunt, and more, the DanForce Bold-S 1080 Lumen Rechargeable Triple Headlamp is quickly becoming a must-have item in every home tool arsenal. It even earned a 4.6/5-star rating on Amazon! And here are just a handful of the awesome reviews people have been leaving the gadget online.

“Why didn’t I buy this sooner?” – Cathy

“If you’re looking for something to use out camping, working, fishing, hiking whatever it may be, this light seriously is the last one you will buy.” – Outl4w

“The headlamp is AWESOME. I charged it for a few hours and tried it out when I took the dog out. This thing was very bright. Had great reach. A nice wide, broad beam. The spotlight is nice. Provides a great amount of light to spotlight trees very well.” – Wacky Old Guy

For a limited time, you can get your very own DanForce Bold-S 1080 Lumen Rechargeable Triple Headlamp for the discounted price of just $41.99.

Price subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.