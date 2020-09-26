Maryland Man Sentenced To A Year In Jail After Breaking COVID Rules By Hosting Two Parties

A Maryland man will serve a year in prison after hosting two large house parties that violated the state’s coronavirus restrictions, according to the Charles County State Attorney’s Office.

Shawn Marshall Myers, 42, was convicted of two counts of failure to comply with an emergency order, according to the state attorney’s statement. His sentence was delivered by District Court Judge W. Louis Hennessy, The Hill reported.

In addition to his yearlong sentence, Myers will serve three years of unsupervised probation, according to the statement.

Officers claimed that the first party, which Myers hosted on March 22, had approximately 50 people. He eventually agreed to end the party after initially arguing with officers, according to The Hill.

The second event, hosted five days later, exceeded 50 people, and resulted in officers being called to the home. Police described Myers as “argumentative” and said he claimed that “he and his guests had a right to congregate,” resulting in his arrest, The Hill reported.

Both events were in violation of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s state of emergency orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, which prohibited gatherings over more than 10 people. (RELATED: ‘3 Violations And You’re Closed’: Cuomo Threatens NY Restaurants And Bars That Break COVID Rules)

The sentencing comes as Maryland has recorded over 122,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 4,000 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University database.

