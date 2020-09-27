Clear The Air At Home And On-The-Go With These Air Purifiers

We may not always be able to see it, but the air is filled with all kinds of garbage these days. Whether it’s allergens like pet dander or hazardous smoke from fires ravaging the west coast, anything we can do to clear the air is very much needed. Lucky for you, we found ten fantastic air purifiers (with great price tags to match) that will help your lungs and your wallet breathe easy.

LUFT Cube Portable Filterless Air Purifier – $99.99

Not only does this sleek little cube look adorable sitting on your desk or nightstand, but it also clears the air of some seriously nasty junk. Thanks to its patented SPP Nanotech technology and built-in UV LED light, this air purifier can kick bacteria, mold, allergens, and nasty smells to the wayside.

It’s 32% off if you buy it here.

Wynd Plus: Smart Personal Air Purifier with Air Quality Sensor (Black) – $174.99

Featuring the world’s smallest commercial particulate sensor, this portable air purifier goes into high gear right when you need it. Removing 99% of surrounding germs and bacteria, including pathogen-carrying mucus, this little gadget is ideal for households that want to stay happy and healthy at all times. It even gives you insight into the surrounding air quality.

You can save $15 if you use the code WYNDPLUS at check-out, here.

5-in-1 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter & Negative Ion Generator – $109

This highly-rated air purifier has an impressive filtration system that manages to get rid of 99.97% of dust and allergens in the surrounding environment. And unlike many other purifiers out there, it also boasts a negative ion generator that neutralizes airborne pollutants like dust, pollen, and even viruses, making the air your breathe cleaner than ever.

It’s 25% off its normal price when you get it here.

CleanLight Air UV Air Purifier – $99.99

Designed to be small enough to fit in the cupholder of your car, this portable air purifier promises clean, breathable air wherever you are. Thanks to its 360-degree H13 HEPA filter, this thing is capable of killing 99% of particles like smoke, making it a must-have for people near the west coast fires.

It’s just $99.99 when you get it here.

Allergy Pro 200 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter – $109.99

With quiet operation settings, perfect for overnight use and work hours, this highly-effective air purifier kills 99.97% of pet dander, mold, and smoke. And thanks to its energy-efficient design and sleek look, it will look perfect in whatever room you put it in.

Get 15% off its regular price when you get it here.

Autowit Fresh 1 True HEPA Air Purifier & Aroma Diffuser – $58.99

Along with sufficiently clearing the air of 90% of allergens, smoke, floccus, formaldehyde, and more, this gadget also lets you incorporate your favorite essential oils into the mix, making things smell as fresh as they are clean. And since it gets its power via USB and can fit in your standard cupholder, this thing’s more portable than ever.

It’s over 25% off when you buy it here.

Envion EA150 HEPA 3-in-1 Desktop Air Purifier – $76.99

With its combination of three dynamic filters, this energy-efficient air purifier clears mold, dust, pollen, smoke, and other allergens from the air with incredible ease. And thanks to its quiet operation, the gadget’s great for using in the kids’ rooms, your bedroom, the office, and more.

Save 14% when you buy it here.

Bebcare Air Smart Purifier with H11 EPA Virus Filter – $178.95

No matter where you are, this intelligent air purifier kills 99.97% of airborne particles thanks to its state-of-the-art H11 EPA-Carbon filter. It even has a built-in smart sensor that can detect PM 2.5 particulate levels, turning on its air-purifying powers when you need them most.

It’s 30% off if you buy it here.

Mister UV Air Purifier with 360 Air Intake – $116.99

Whether it’s pet dander, smoke, or nasty odors, this portable gadget sends purified air throughout your whole environment with just the tap of a button. And with its quiet motor and portable design, you can take this thing just about anywhere.

Click here to get it half-off its original price.

PURO²XYGEN P500 Air Purifier – $169.97

Thanks to its impressive 6-stage purification system, this bad boy removes 99.98% of airborne pollutants, including viruses, mold, dust, and even smoke. Plus, it has a built-in LED light, providing you with a soft, comforting glow that’s always easy on the eyes.

It’s just over 25% off when you buy it here.

