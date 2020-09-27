PHOTOS: Protesters, Police Officers Clash Again In Portland

PORTLAND – Police declared an unlawful assembly late Saturday evening outside of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland, Oregon.

Protesters threw water bottles at officers and police in riot gear told the crowd to “move back” and pushed individuals toward Chapman Square, where they told the crowd that the park was closed and arrested a few individuals. (RELATED: Portland Rioters Set Police Union Building Ablaze, Over A Dozen Arrested)

“This has been declared an unlawful assembly all persons must immediately leave the area by traveling to the north or the west failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest, citation or crowd control agents including but not limited to tear gas and impact weapons, all persons must immediately leave the area to the north or the west,” police said over a loudspeaker.

The Daily Caller News Foundation was on the scene in Portland. View the exclusive photos below:

