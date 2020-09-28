49 Shot, 7 Dead In Violent Chicago Weekend, 5-Year-Old Stabbed To Death

Nearly 50 people were shot, around half a dozen were killed and a toddler was stabbed to death in another bloody Chicago weekend.

A total of 49 people were hit with bullets from Friday to Sunday with seven victims pronounced dead, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Two teenage boys, 15 and 17, were killed during shooting incidents over the weekend, the local outlet reported.

Another man, 19, was shot and killed Friday as well, according to the Sun-Times. Five other teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were wounded after being hit with bullets over the weekend, the outlet reported.

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her mother, Simone Austin, on Saturday, according to CBS Chicago. The toddler was declared dead at a local hospital after neighbors tried to render aid, CBS reported.

A 27-year-old woman is in custody at Area 4 this morning suspected of stabbing a 5-year-old girl to death in Chicago’s East Garfield Park. Police say the two are related but wouldn’t confirm their exact relationship. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/4FE1fHPt24 — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) September 27, 2020



An elderly man, 66, and 20-year-old were also reportedly killed on Sunday, according to the Sun-Times. Another man, 20, was fatally shot and a 42-year-old man was shot dead in the back minutes later on Saturday, the local outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘Senseless’: 51 Shot, 10 Dead In Bloody Chicago Labor Day Weekend, Child Among The Dead)

A total of 3,132 people have been shot so far in 2020 in Chicago, which is already over 1,000 more victims than all of 2019, according to the Chicago Tribune. A total of 39 people were shot and six were pronounced dead in shootings last weekend, ABC 7 reported.

