Save On Pricey Ice Cream And Make It At Home With This State-Of-The-Art Machine!

Whether it’s the middle of summer or the chilliest winter months, it’s rare that you’d turn down some fresh, delicious ice cream. While heading to the ice cream shop can be fun, frequent trips can be pretty costly — even pints from the grocery store can add up.

Turns out, you don’t need to spend a fortune, or even put shoes on, to enjoy mouth-watering ice cream when the craving hits. That’s where this Royal Brew Ice Cream Maker comes into play. This state-of-the-art ice cream machine can whip up ice cream parlor-worthy scoops in just half an hour, saving you serious cash in the long run.

Unlike other ice cream makers out there, Royal Brew never requires you to freeze your bowl before using it. Boasting a powerful 140-watt compressor cooling system, you can enjoy smooth, refreshing, delicious ice cream in just 30 minutes without you having to lift a finger. That’s because the machine does all the churning itself, allowing you to create custom flavors with the tap of a button. Thanks to its handy LED screen, you can control everything with ease.

Whether you’re craving rich chocolate or decadent strawberry cheesecake, this Royal Brew Ice Cream Maker delivers. The machine even comes with a recipe book to give you fantastic ideas of what to make next. Why run to the ice cream shop when you’ve got one of these sitting in your kitchen?

“Instead of spending $5 for a small 16 oz container of ‘healthy’ ice cream, I make my own without the fake sugars and additives hidden in the ‘healthy’ ice creams” – Justin B.

Along with creating great-tasting desserts, the Royal Brew ice Cream Maker totes an equally awesome price tag. Right now, you can save nearly 10%, making it just $225.99!

Price subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.