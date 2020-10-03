North Carolina Democratic Senate Candidate Cal Cunningham Admits To Extramarital Texts

North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham admitted to and apologized for sending sexually-charged text messages to a woman who’s not his wife.

The website NationalFile.com first reported on Thursday night that Cunningham had been texting Arlene Guzman Todd, an Army veteran’s wife and a “female paramour,” according to the outlet’s source.

NationalFile reported:

Cunningham refers to Guzman Todd in the text messages below as “historically sexy,” imagines kissing her, says he has been dreaming “of our time together,” and the two plan for Cunningham to make up an excuse for his family and ditch a staffer so the two can meet and, in Guzman Todd’s words, “kiss a lot.” Guzman Todd says she wants “a night with you” and Cunningham agrees that he wants that too. Guzman Todd says that “the only thing I want on my to do list is you” and Cunningham says that “Sounds so hot and so fun!”

Guzman Todd is reportedly the director of a marijuana public relations company and a former California State University lecturer.

“I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry,” Cunningham said in a statement to The Hill. “The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family’s privacy be respected in this personal matter.

“I remain grateful and humbled by the ongoing support that North Carolinians have extended in this campaign, and in the remaining weeks before this election I will continue to work to earn the opportunity to fight for the people of our state,” he continued, stating his intention to remain in the race. (RELATED: North Carolina Democratic Senate Candidate Appears To Stifle A Laugh When Thom Tillis Mentions Police Officers Shot In LA)

The 47-year-old Cunningham, a former state senator and retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, has two children with his wife, Elizabeth, whom he met in 1997.

The Democratic Senate candidate has enjoyed a narrow but consistent lead over his Republican rival, Sen. Thom Tillis, who just announced he has contracted coronavirus.