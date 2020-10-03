This Smart Wallet Gives You A New Level of Security, And It’s Over 30% Off

Aside from surprise visits from your in-laws, few things compare to that sinking feeling you get in your stomach when you can’t find your wallet. Whether you’ve misplaced it, left it behind at a restaurant, or had it grabbed out of your bag, not knowing where your cash, credit cards, and license are is torture at its best.

If you’re looking for a way to have less stress in your life, take the first step by investing in your very first smart wallet. Designed by the brilliant minds at Cashew, this innovative device keeps the contents of your wallet safe and for your hands only, all thanks to cutting edge smart security technology.

Capable of being integrated with Bluetooth, you can literally get notified via smartphone whenever you leave your wallet behind. It can even put other Cashew users on the lookout when your wallet’s been declared as lost with the help of crowdsourced GPS. And if you just happen to misplace it, you can signal a buzzing sound, bringing you right out of that dreaded state of panic.

In addition to the aforementioned features, the Cashew smart wallet also offers state-of-the-art security with an implemented fingerprint identification system. You’ll be able to store up to 20 different fingerprints in the Cashew system, giving exclusive access to whoever you choose. And if anyone tampers with things, your wallet will remain securely locked, and you’ll get a notification of any foul play.

Worried the smart wallet will die if you lose it for a long period of time? Don’t be. With a single charge, your Cashew device will stay juiced up for a whopping nine months at a time! Just like your favorite wallets of the past, this easy-to-carry gadget is super lightweight and capable of carrying all your wallet essentials, including up to seven cards, 20 bills, and more.

A bonafide hit on Kickstarter, the Cashew smart wallet is changing the way we carry our most valuable, personal items. It’s no wonder the game-changing device has been featured on countless tech sites, including GeekyGadgets, Trusted Reviews, SFGate.com., and more.

For a limited time, the Cashew Smart Wallet with Biometrics & Bluetooth is just $99.99, over 32% off its normal price.

