Save Over 60% On This Award-Winning Electric Toothbrush

Coffee, soda, wine, repeat. Sound familiar? While there’s nothing wrong with enjoying these things in moderation, those dull, yellow teeth say otherwise. But perhaps the problem lies in your toothbrush.
If you’re looking to clear your teeth of harmful plaque and rid them of stains at the same time, this Shyn Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is about to change everything. From its dynamic brush modes to its incredible scrubbing power, attaining sparkling, whiter teeth without undergoing expensive whitening treatments is totally possible. The best part? You never have to step foot in a dentist’s office.
Deemed an effective toothbrush for removing plaque and preventing gingivitis by the American Dental Association (ADA), the Shyn Sonic toothbrush is one of the best things you can do for your oral health. With its accompanying brush heads that are designed for deep whitening, using this brush regularly will significantly improve your smile. That’s because each bristle boasts a unique diamond shape, cleaning and buffing your teeth safely but effectively. Due to the brush’s angled neck, you can bet you’ll send that cleaning action to all those hard-to-reach areas.
No matter what your comfort level, this state-of-the-art toothbrush lets you completely customize your cleaning experience with the tap of a button. You’ll get to choose from four different brush modes and intensity levels, ensuring a tailor-made clean every time you brush. With two weeks of regular use off a single charge, this brush couldn’t be easier to use.
Wondering if the Shyn Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush could work for you? Check out what awesome things people are saying about it online!
