Despite not being on the stage of the first presidential debate held Sept. 29, avowed democratic socialist and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders lost big. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden minimized Sanders’ role in forming the Democratic Party platform. He also repeatedly dodged committing to a number of progressives’ biggest proposals, attempting to rebuff President Donald Trump’s characterizations of the Biden campaign as radical.
Bernie Sanders Lost Big In The 1st Presidential Debate
(Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Bradley Devlin Reporter
