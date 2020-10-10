Save Major Bucks On Bed Sheets, Car Accessories, And Everything In Between With This Massive Sale

If you walk into any room in your house, you’re bound to find an old item that could use to be updated or realize that you could use something new. And if you’re in the market for bed accessories, bathroom gadgets, or fun stuff for your car, boy have we got news for you.

This week only, you can save 20% on this entire list of items — and many of them are already discounted!

Bamboo 6-Piece Smart Pocket Sheets – $31.99

These bamboo sheets are great for any season thanks to their soft blend and breathability. Plus, they have pockets on the sides to help keep your phone, TV remote, books, and more within arm’s reach while you’re cozied up in bed.

CarAIDE 18-in-1 Super Safety Jump Starter & Multi-Tool – $63.99

From charging your phone to jumpstarting your car, this incredible 18-in-1 gadget is a godsend for anyone who drives a vehicle. And it’s so compact, you can keep it in your glove compartment for easy access.

SlimGlow: The World’s First Bidet Attachment Featuring a Night Light – $39.99

You don’t know clean until you’ve used this bidet attachment on your toilet. Not only is it incredibly easy to install and adjustable for your comfort, but it even has a nightlight, perfect for nighttime trips to the bathroom.

Lenso Cube 1080P Pocket Projector – $247.99

Whether it’s streaming content or a PowerPoint presentation for a meeting, this pocket-sized gadget connects to any of your devices and projects images right onto the wall. And its impressive battery life means you can enjoy up to 20 hours of music or 2 hours of video per charge!

Monster Edge 70 Plus: Indoor Full HD Antenna – $19.99

Kiss the pricey cable bill goodbye and say hello to access to all your favorite channels via this HD antenna! With a 70-mile range and a 180-degree signal reception, you’ll never need to use a cable provider again.

Forever Pininfarina Cambiano Inkless Pen – $51.99

An example of fine Italian craftsmanship, this inkless writing tool looks more like a work of art than anything else. And since it doesn’t use lead, graphite, or ink, you never need to worry about buying more pens or replacement cartridges.

Triple Dock: 3-in-1 Apple Device Charging Station – $54.39

Reduce annoying clutter and charge multiple devices at once without any tangled wires in sight. And unlike other chargers out there, this handsome stand made of natural wood looks great on nightstands, office desks, and more.

Pocket Shot Bundle – $18.39

A slingshot on steroids, this shot bundle shoots projectiles out at 350 feet per second and is ideal for hunters and recreational users alike. In fact, it’s the only circular slingshot in the world that can shoot full-size arrows up to 180 FPS.

U-STREAM Video Conference Kit with 10″ Ring Light & 62″ Tripod – $36.79

Bad lighting can turn an everyday Zoom call into a seriously embarrassing moment. But with this dynamic 10-inch ring light and phone holder, you can shoot professional-looking videos, make live calls, and so much more.

Smart Nano Bots PCB Construction Set (Toolkit Not Included) – $47.20

Channel your childhood dreams and build your very own robot — no engineering experience required! Containing 7 robots, 70 parts, and over 250 electronic components, this construction set is the real deal.

Joyus Exclusive Luggage Shelf – $31.99

An organization freak’s dream, this foldable luggage shelf helps you keep all your things neat and in order while you’re away from home. It even has a separate section for dirty laundry and can fit effortlessly into any suitcase, including a carry-on.

Off-Grid Survival Knife – $19.99

Capable of lighting a fire, providing LED light, cutting a seatbelt, and more, this essential survival tool is exactly what you’d want in a serious jam. And it’s small enough to keep just about anywhere.

Trinken Lid: Hidden Coffee Cup Beer Cozy – $20.79

Keep your beer cold and confidential with this one-of-a-kind beer cozy! Made of smooth silicone, you’ll never have to worry about any leaking or loose-fitting cans. It even has a secondary breather hole for easy drinking.

4-Panel Foldable Solar Phone Charger & 10,000mAh Power Bank – $27.99

From hiking and camping to your backyard, this solar phone charger and 10,000mAh-battery power bank can juice up pretty much anything without you ever plugging in a thing. It’s incredibly safe to use and folds up compactly so you can travel with it anywhere.

Bug Bite Thing® Insect Bite/Sting Relief Suction Tool: 2-Pack – $15.96

Literally take the sting out of bug bites by sucking the saliva and venom out, leaving things completely itch-free. Perfect for bites and stings from bees, fleas, mosquitos, and more, this tool is a fantastic alternative to chemical treatments.

Gotek Wireless Charging Music Station – $37.60

Capable of charging your smartphone and pumping high-fidelity acoustics via Bluetooth, AUX input, TF slot, or FM radio, this ain’t your mom’s alarm clock! And its bright LED display makes it a great addition to any nightstand.

MagicLight Colorful Smart LED Light Bulbs – $21.59

This highly-rated, energy-efficient smart LED lightbulb can transform any room with the power of color! With over 16 million hues to choose from, you can personalize parties, romantic evenings at home, or whatever else all with the tap of a finger.

FLÎKR® Fire2: Personal Fireplace – $63.99

Take your home’s cozy factor up a few notches by bringing a personal fireplace into the mix. With only five ounces of rubbing alcohol, you can enjoy up to 50 minutes of burning time — and you can use it all year round since it won’t heat up the house.

Wizap™ Monster 360° 3-in-1 Mosquito Trap – $71.99

This ultraviolet lamp traps insects and kills them instantly so you can finally enjoy sitting outside again. Capable of clearing the area up to 80 square miles, this mosquito-repeller is a great alternative to stinky candles and chemical sprays.

Automatic Hands-Free Foaming Soap Dispenser – $15.96

Keep your hands as germ-free as possible without ever having to touch the soap pump when washing your hands. Powered by 4 AA batteries and capable of turning 320 ml of liquid soap into bubbles in .25 seconds, this is a must-have gadget for those who want to stay happy and healthy.

