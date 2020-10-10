Save Major Bucks On Home Security Essentials During 10/10 Shopping Day!

Whether you’re on vacation or tucked in bed, having extra eyes around the house can give you incredible peace of mind. With home security gizmos and gadgets like these, taking control of what goes on in and around your home is easy. Lucky for you, we’ve gathered up 20 home security essentials that you’ll definitely want to know about.

Litmor Wireless Rechargeable Camera: Bundle of 2 – $99.96

Complete with great WiFi connection, app integration, night vision, and weather compatibility, this 1080p HD security camera catches everything going on around your home. You can also sync it with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and it even sounds an alarm to scare away intruders!

Hombli Smart Indoor Camera – $31.96

Boasting 1080p HD video, night vision, and 2-way audio, you’ll be in full control of your home no matter how far away you are — even if it’s halfway across the world thanks to the accompanying Hombli Smart Life app.

Outdoor Nation Solar Powered 22-LED Security Floodlight – $20.79

Nothing scares away intruders — including pests and animals — like bright floodlights! And since they run on solar power, these motion-sensor LED security floodlights are incredibly economical.

Foscam 8 Channels xPoE 720P CCTV Surveillance System – $139.99

Installing home security cameras is easy thanks to this waterproof surveillance system. You can control, record, and playback footage from anywhere, all on your phone or computer.

RemoBell® W: Equipped Smart Video Doorbell Camera with Chime – $127.99

Whether you’re making sure your packages don’t get tampered with or want a heads-up when the neighbors show up unannounced, this doorbell camera combo always keeps you in the know with the tap of a button. You can even look back at footage and talk with whoever’s standing at your front door thanks to the accompanying app.

Outdoor Security Wall Lights with 44 LEDs & Motion Sensor – $22.39

Boasting a 4.4/5-star rating on Amazon, these motion sensor wall lights are great for deterring intruders. And thanks to their waterproof, solar-powered design, they’re incredibly low-maintenance.

blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera – $39.99

Capable of recognizing pre-programmed faces and boasting superior night vision, this high-def, smart AI security camera is unlike any other you can find on the market for this price. From recording videos to viewing four cameras simultaneously, it just doesn’t get more advanced than this.

Sinji WiFi Doorbell Camera – $25.59

This wireless doorbell cam is not only easy to install (it literally just sticks to the wall!), but it also boasts anti-theft device alerts, night vision, support, and more, all from its accompanying app.

Aura Biometric Smartlock + WiFi Gateway – $127.99

Forgot your keys? It’s never a probelm thanks to this highly advanced smart door lock. Whether you use your fingerprint or access card to get inside, this gadget not only makes life easier but it ensures your protection as well.

Sinji Smart Outdoor Camera – $47.96

Complete with motion detection, two-way audio, cloud storage, and a live viewing screen, this camera keeps you in the know no matter how far away from home you are. And installation’s a breeze once you connect it to your WiFi network.

Kami 1080P Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Home Camera Kit – $59.99

With panoramic views of up to 140°, high-resolution video, two-way audio, and more, this wire-free security cam is a must-have. Plus, it’s completely wireless and can record up to a whole month on a single charge.

NetGear Arlo Q Indoor Wi-Fi 1080p Security Camera (Refurbished) – $79.99

This certified refurbished security camera (which is in pristine condition), offers incredible clarity, a 130° view, accurate motion, and sound detection, and built-in night vision. In other words, you’ll never miss a thing.

Sinji Pan Tilt Indoor Camera – $31.96

Watch footage live from anywhere thanks to this camera’s accompanying user-friendly app. From two-way audio and motion detection to the ability to tilt the camera from afar, you always have full control.

RemoBell® S: Fast-Responding Smart Video Doorbell Camera – $73.59

With its 180º wide viewing angle and advanced motion detection, you can know who’s standing at your front door without even getting off the couch! No matter if you’re home or not, this doorbell cam, along with its integrated app, always keeps you in the know.

Veti Biometric Smartlock + WiFi Gateway – $119.99

From fingerprint access to exclusive codes within your inner circle, this smart lock keeps you and your loved ones protected. It can even remain active without a WiFi connection. Plus, if you forget your keys, this thing’s a godsend.

X1 Indoor Security Camera with 2 Door Sensors – $69.59

From live viewing streams to smart alerts, this highly-rated camera with accompanying door sensors ensures you have an extra pair of eyes at home. And thanks to its accompanying Bosma app and expansive storage, viewing past and present footage is incredibly easy.

CapsuleCam: WDR Security Camera with Starlight Vision Tech – $43.99

Even with incredibly poor light conditions, this advanced camera’s sensor can pick up just about anything, alerting you of any intruders or threats through its accompanying app. It’s no wonder it’s been featured on countless tech sites, including PCMag, TECHWIBE, and more.

Novi Security & Smoke Starter Pack – $239.99

Why have multiple devices when you can have a smoke detector, motion sensor, and home security camera in one neat package? It also lets you take action upon getting alerts, whether it means calling the police or sounding an alarm.

Ultraloq Combo Smart Lock & Key Fob – $363.99

Whether it’s secured keyless entry, two-point locking, or Bluetooth smart connectivity, this lock does it all. But what sets it apart from others like it is its handy contactless key fob, ideal for kids and the elderly who aren’t familiar with smart devices.

TOKK™ CAM C2: Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera – $51.99

Stream or record crystal clear video in 1280x720P with this portable and discreet WiFi camera that boasts night vision, a built-in mic, and more. And with its free accompanying iOS & Android app, you’ll be in full control at all times.

