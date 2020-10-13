Kamala Harris Says Affordable Care Act Hinges On Amy Coney Barrett Nomination

Sen. Kamala Harris said Tuesday that the Affordable Care Act and “all its protections hinge” on the outcome of the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings.

“Republicans have spent a decade trying to destroy the Affordable Care Act,” the California Democrat said Tuesday evening. “Donald Trump named a Supreme Court justice who would tear down the Affordable Care Act.” (RELATED: Sen Whitehouse Busts Out A Marker And Poster To Expose Conservative Dark ‘Powers’ At Work)

Harris, who is also presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate, noted that President Donald Trump has argued that the Affordable Care Act should be “struck in its entirety.” She said that the “Supreme Court could be just one vote away” from overturning Obamacare.

“In other words, the Affordable Care Act and all its protections hinge on this seat and the outcome of this hearing,” she said. “I believe it’s very important that the American people understand the issues at stake.”

WATCH:

Harris asked Barrett whether she was aware of Trump’s intention to nominate a justice who would overturn Obamacare. Barrett told the vice presidential candidate that she “never made a commitment” on this matter.

Barrett says she has “never made a commitment” to striking down the Affordable Care Act after Sen. Kamala Harris asks her if she’s aware of President Trump’s stated intention to nominate a justice who will https://t.co/NN41m59TpP pic.twitter.com/bWc10a20wb — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 13, 2020

