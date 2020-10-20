Kim Kardashian Breaks Down As She Shares New Details From Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian broke down as she shared new terrifying details from when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016.

“He grabbed me and I was wearing a robe and I wasn’t wearing anything under it,” the 39-year-old reality star recalled, before breaking down in tears, during her appearance on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.” The comments were noted by Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Cancels Las Vegas Apperance Following The Paris Robbery)

“He grabbed me and pulled me towards him but I wasn’t wearing anything underneath,” she added. “So I was like, ‘OK, this is the time I’m going to get raped. Just deal, it’s gonna happen. Just prepare yourself.’ So I did… But then he tied me up with handcuffs and zip ties and duct tape.”

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star continued, “I saw him have a gun out to me. And I’m like, ‘OK, this is it.’ And I just kept on thinking about Kourtney [Kardashian],” who was also in Paris with her at the time. (RELATED: Report: Kim Kardashian Beefs Up Security With Ex-Secret Service Members)

The reality star went on to explain how she thought it was her “fate” to die in that room.

Kardashian shared that she couldn’t stop thinking about how “traumatized” her sister would be “for the rest of her life” when she would see the star’s dead body in the room they were sharing.

But she did live and eventually over the last several years those allegedly involved in the robbery were arrested.

However, the reality star explained that to this day the incident has caused her great anxiety and she still “can’t sleep at night unless there are a half a dozen security guards” at her house and that’s her “reality.”

At one point, Kim revealed that the robbers had been “following her” for two years ahead of the heist, per E! News.

“They had been following me for two years leading up until this moment,” Kardashian said. “I didn’t know that they had someone at the elevators, someone at the front, someone that moved the camera, someone that broke the door, someone in the getaway car. There was a whole team of people that had planned this.”

And she went on to share, that after the crew was arrested they had reportedly attempted to rob her before that, but were scared off because of her husband’s, Kanye West’s, presence.

As previously reported, masked gunman busted in to the apartment where the reality star was staying and tied her up, leaving her bound and gagged in the bathtub in October 2016. The robbers made off with more than $10 million dollars worth of jewelry, including her $4 million dollar engagement ring.