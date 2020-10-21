Politics

POLL: Trump And Biden In Dead Heat In Texas, Biden’s Lead In Pennsylvania Shrinks

U.S. President Trump arrives at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RC287H9TCLLZ

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump’s slim lead in Texas has vanished into a perfect tie with former Vice President Joe Biden in Texas, according to a Wednesday poll from Quinnipiac.

Trump held a slight lead over Biden in Texas through September and early October, but the pair are now tied at 47 percent, according to Quinnipiac. Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania has shrunken to single digits, however, going from a 54-41 lead to 51-43.

Polling across most battleground states has looked grim for Trump for weeks, with Biden maintaining or creating leads in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina as of Monday. (RELATED: Could It Happen Again? 2020 Battleground Polls Look Familiar)

Trump and Biden are preparing to make their final pitch to voters Thursday evening at the second and last presidential debate. Trump is sure to attempt to pin down Biden on reports from the New York Post alleging Biden both knew of and participated in his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings overseas.