POLL: Trump And Biden In Dead Heat In Texas, Biden’s Lead In Pennsylvania Shrinks

President Donald Trump’s slim lead in Texas has vanished into a perfect tie with former Vice President Joe Biden in Texas, according to a Wednesday poll from Quinnipiac.

Trump held a slight lead over Biden in Texas through September and early October, but the pair are now tied at 47 percent, according to Quinnipiac. Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania has shrunken to single digits, however, going from a 54-41 lead to 51-43.

New from @QuinnipiacPoll: Texas is a dead heat

TEXAS: Biden 47%, Trump 47%

TEXAS SENATE: Cornyn 49%, Hegar 43% #TXSen — Todd J. Gillman (@toddgillman) October 21, 2020

Polling across most battleground states has looked grim for Trump for weeks, with Biden maintaining or creating leads in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina as of Monday. (RELATED: Could It Happen Again? 2020 Battleground Polls Look Familiar)

Ipsos / Reuters Penn: Biden +4 (was +7)

Wisconsin: Biden +8 (was +7)

Florida: Biden +2 (was +4)

Arizona: Biden +4 (was +2)

Michigan: Biden +8 (no change)

NC: Biden +1 (was tied) Fieldwork end dates range from Oct 13-19https://t.co/Ivz6iBk5Aq — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) October 19, 2020

Trump and Biden are preparing to make their final pitch to voters Thursday evening at the second and last presidential debate. Trump is sure to attempt to pin down Biden on reports from the New York Post alleging Biden both knew of and participated in his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings overseas.