President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are set to square off in the second and final presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle in Nashville, Tennessee, at Belmont University on Oct. 22. The debate topics are set to leave out some of the most important voter issues, including the economy, healthcare and the Supreme Court.
It’s Insane That The Last Presidential Debate Won’t Address The Leading Voter Issues
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Bradley Devlin Reporter
Font Size: