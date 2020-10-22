SpaceX Postpones 15th Starlink Mission, Citing Minor Camera Issue

SpaceX has delayed the launch of a rocket that was set for Thursday afternoon as a part of its Starlink satellite mission, according to the company’s Twitter.

The Starlink mission aims to provide reliable internet across the globe through satellites in space. The Falcon 9 rocket was set to launch at 12:14 pm EST Thursday but was delayed for precautionary reasons, according to Fox 35 Orlando. (RELATED: Penguin Poop Spotted From Space Leads Scientists To ‘Good News’)

“Standing down from today’s launch of Starlink to allow additional time for mission assurance work; will announce next launch opportunity once confirmed on the Range,” SpaceX tweeted.

“Just a small-seeming issue with loss of upper stage camera. Probably nothing serious, but standing down to re-examine whole vehicle just in case,” Elon Musk, the company’s founder and CEO, added in a tweet.

The launch would have marked the 15th Starlink mission, according to Space.com. SpaceX successfully launched its 14th mission on Sunday that added 60 satellites, putting the total satellites for the project at more than 800. (RELATED: A Supermassive Black Hole At Our Galaxy’s Center Flared Out, Astronomer Says)

A new launch date has yet to be announced.