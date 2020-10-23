Giant Whale Rocks A Boat In Awesome Viral Video

A massive whale rocked a boat in a viral video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a group of people were on a relatively small boat when a huge whale jumped out of the water.

The boat immediately started rocking, and the people in it were shocked. Watch the incredible moment below.

Who wants to go for a swim? @StoolOutdoors pic.twitter.com/AdYghwiiR1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 22, 2020

Remember when everyone used to laugh at me because I said I wouldn't ever willingly go into the ocean? Well, who is laughing now.

That boat damn near looked like it was about to take on water after that whale appeared out of nowhere. Why the hell would I ever want to mess with a creature like that?

Usually, these videos involve sharks, which are about a billion times worse than whales. You don't really ever hear about whales attacking people.

However, that doesn’t mean I’m eager to jump into the ocean for a swim with them.

If a whale is big enough to rock a boat, then it’s a hard pass from me when it comes to getting into the water.