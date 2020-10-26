Former President Barack Obama has hit the campaign trail for his former vice president and now Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the battleground states of Florida and Pennsylvania. While Biden has lately been outperforming former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania and Florida, the two have overall been polling similarly to one another throughout their respective election cycles.
Obama Is Stumping For Biden In Battleground States, Just Like He Did For Clinton. Here’s What It Means This Time Around
(Photo by DNCC via Getty Images)
Bradley Devlin Reporter
