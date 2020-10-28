Michigan Couple Reportedly Caught Red Handed Stealing More Than $2 Million In Unemployment Money After Posting Instagram Photos

A couple in Michigan was reportedly caught redhanded stealing unemployment money after posting photos to Instagram of the things that they were buying with the money, according to Fox11.

Detroit couple charged with stealing unemployment money after conspiring with worker https://t.co/hohl95r1GU — Michigan Business (@michiganbiz) October 28, 2020

The couple from Detroit, Michigan would reportedly post photos of a brand new car, new jewelry, and Louis Vuitton accessories that they had purchased, according to Fox11.

Johnny Richardson, 25, and Micahia Taylor, 27 were charged with fraud on Tuesday, Oct. 27 after allegedly having filed false unemployment benefits claims in the state of Michigan, as well as conspiring with Brandi Hawkins, according to ABC12.

Brandi Hawkins, a former state contractor who worked at the Michigan Unemployment Agency would reportedly push the couples fraudulent unemployment claims through the system. Back in July, Hawkins was charged for stealing $2 million in unemployment fraud, according to ABC 12.

“It’s not just taking away money from the unemployed, but it’s flaunting and bragging and using it for elaborate purposes,” US Attorney Matthew Schneider explained. (RELATED: New Unemployment Claims Decrease To 860,000, Beating Predictions)

If the couple ends up convicted, they could be looking at serving time for several years in prison.

“And that can be up to 20 years in federal prison,” Schneider explained to Fox11.