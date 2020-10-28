Miles Taylor Lied On TV Back In August About Being Anonymous

Former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff, Miles Taylor, lied about being “Anonymous,” the unnamed writer of the New York Times op-ed that criticized President Donald Trump while apart of his administration.

Back in August, CNN host Anderson Cooper asked Taylor if he knew the identity of the “Anonymous.”(RELATED: Former Homeland Security Staffer Miles Taylor Comes Forward As ‘Anonymous’)

“I’m not. That was a parlor game that happened in Washington DC of a lot of folks thinking who that might be. I got my own thoughts who that might be,” Taylor said before being interrupted by Cooper.

“You’re not anonymous?”

“I wear a mask for two things, Anderson: Halloween and pandemics. So, no,” Taylor responded.

WATCH:

“I wear a mask for two things, Anderson: Halloween and pandemics. So, no,” says @MilesTaylorUSA, when asked by @AndersonCooper if he is the author of the op-ed book written by someone called Anonymous. pic.twitter.com/sPjs4OoAnp — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) August 21, 2020

Taylor revealed he was the anonymous NYT op-ed writer Wednesday in a statement on Twitter and Medium.

“Donald Trump is a man without character. It’s why I wrote “A Warning”…and it’s why me & my colleagues have spoken out against him (in our own names) for months. It’s time for everyone to step out of the shadows,” Taylor wrote.

Donald Trump is a man without character. It’s why I wrote “A Warning”…and it’s why me & my colleagues have spoken out against him (in our own names) for months. It’s time for everyone to step out of the shadows. My statement: https://t.co/yuhTgZ4bkq — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) October 28, 2020

He added, “I saw Donald Trump prove he is a man without character, and his personal defects have resulted in leadership failures so significant that they can be measured in lost American lives.”