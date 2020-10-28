Thousands Of Rally Goers Stuck Outside In Freezing Cold After Trump Rally, 30 People Required Medical Attention

Thousands of Trump supporters in Omaha, Nebraska, were left stranded in the freezing cold Tuesday after shuttles from the rally to the nearby parking lots were delayed.

President Donald Trump departed from his rally aboard Air Force One around 9 p.m. while crowds dispersed around 12:30 a.m., according to NBC News.

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny said “thousands of [Trump] supporters remain stranded on a dark road outside the rally” and that an Omaha police officer said they needed “at least 30 more buses.”

President Trump took off in Air Force One 1 hr 20 minutes ago, but thousands of his supporters remain stranded on a dark road outside the rally. “We need at least 30 more buses,” an Omaha police officer just said, shaking his head at the chaotic cluster that is unfolding. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) October 28, 2020

At least 30 people, including elderly rally attendees, a family with young kids and someone who used an electric wheelchair all required medical attention after waiting hours in the cold at the rally, per NBC.

Democratic State Sen. Megan Hunt said this was evidence Trump doesn’t care about voters. (RELATED: President Trump Pleads With Suburban Housewives To Vote For Him After He Sends Their ‘Husbands Back To Work’)

“Supporters of the President were brought in, but buses weren’t able to get back to transport people out. It’s freezing and snowy in Omaha tonight. What people will do for this con man, what people have sacrificed , is so sad to me. He truly does not care about you. #OmahaRally”

Supporters of the President were brought in, but buses weren’t able to get back to transport people out. It’s freezing and snowy in Omaha tonight. What people will do for this con man, what people have sacrificed, is so sad to me. He truly does not care about you. #OmahaRally https://t.co/oR0Ujm9yvM — Senator Megan Hunt ???? (@NebraskaMegan) October 28, 2020

“There’s an issue with a number of people unable to find their cars and wandering in the cold … see if we can’t get everybody reunited with a car,” the Omaha Police Dispatch 1129 said, per NBC.

“I’ve got an elderly male that’s down ten blocks … having a hard time breathing right now,” audio on Omaha Police Dispatch 1100 said, per the same report.

Another officer said there were “8 to 9 elderly people who are struggling” and another elderly attendee who was “frozen cold unable to move with an altered mental status,” according to a tweet from Omaha Scanner.