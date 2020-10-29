Tony Bobulinski Says FBI Interviewed Him For 5 Hours About Bidens, Chinese Business Deal

Former Biden family business partner Tony Bobulinski said on Thursday that the FBI interviewed him for five hours last week about his business dealings with Hunter Biden in a proposed joint venture with a Chinese energy company.

Bobulinski said in an interview with Sinclair Broadcasting that FBI agents told him in an Oct. 23 interview that he was a material witness in their investigation.

The FBI has not said whether it is conducting any investigations related to the Bidens. Sinclair reporter James Rosen said that a Justice Department source said that a money laundering investigation was opened in 2019 of Hunter Biden and unnamed associates.

Bobulinski said that FBI agents asked him about his work with “the Biden family, CEFC, and other operations around the world involving other countries.”

CEFC is a Chinese energy company with links to the communist regime that paid Hunter Biden at least $5 million in 2017.

“It was a very cooperative deep dive,” Bobulinski said of his FBI interview.

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Bobulinski tells @WeAreSinclair he was questioned by six @FBI agents, with counsel present, for five hours on October 23, listing him as a “material witness” in an ongoing investigation focused on Hunter Biden and his associates. His cell phones were examined. pic.twitter.com/5lPzRTREJN — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 29, 2020

In May 2017, Bobulinski and two other businessmen partnered with Hunter Biden and James Biden to form a company called SinoHawk.

The initial plan for the partnership was to invest $10 million from CEFC in various energy and infrastructure projects in the U.S. and other countries. (RELATED: Feds Obtained FISA Warrants Against Hunter Biden’s Chinese Business Partner, Documents Show)

The SinoHawk-CEFC joint venture fizzled out by August 2017, but Hunter and James Biden continued doing business with the firm.

A Senate report released last month said that CEFC wired Hunter Biden at least $5 million beginning on Aug. 7, 2017. Some of the wire payments were flagged for possible criminal financial activity, the Senate report said.

Bobulinski came forward last week with details about the business deal with the Bidens and CEFC. He said he did not know that CEFC paid the Bidens until he read it in the Senate report.

Bobulinski provided a trove of emails, text messages and business records related to his dealings with the Bidens to the Senate Homeland Security Committee and FBI.

The Daily Caller News Foundation also obtained the documents.

One of the documents shows that Hunter Biden arranged a meeting for Bobulinski with Joe Biden in Los Angeles on May 2, 2017. Bobulinski said at a press conference last week that they discussed the Biden family’s plans for doing business in China.

He said that Joe Biden’s denials were “false,” and that he had “firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden.”

Bobulinski has also said that Joe Biden was referenced as “the big guy” in an email laying out the equity stakes for the partners in the joint venture.

The email allocated 20% equity to Hunter Biden and 10% for “the big guy.”

The Biden campaign has said that Joe Biden never held equity in his son’s companies.

