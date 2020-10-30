‘Emotional Aftershocks’: George Washington University Offers Mental Health Services To Cope With Election Results

George Washington University is encouraging students to seek therapy following the election, while warning students to prepare for Election Day “as you would for a hurricane or a snowstorm,” by encouraging students to stock up on supplies.

In an email sent to students and obtained by the Daily Caller, the D.C. university said counseling and psychological services would be available over the next few weeks and encouraged students to utilize the available services.

“You or your friends may experience a number of reactions following the election,” the email reads. “Having a reaction is both normal and expected. Sometimes emotional aftershocks or stress reactions appear immediately and some may appear in a few hours or several days/weeks after.”

The school is also offering “academic assistance” to students who may face “academic difficulty that may be related to election related activity.” (RELATED: Police Departments In Major Cities Refuse To Say How They Are Preparing For Potential Protests Surrounding Election Day)

The university also recommended students “have at least one week of food, supplies and medicine” for their rooms.

“We suggest preparing for the Election Day period as you would for a hurricane or a snowstorm that would prevent you from going outside for several days to grab food or order takeout,” the email read, recommending students stock up on foods that have long shelf lives.

The school also warned that starting Tuesday, students should be extra cautious of their physical surroundings. For students who “want to protest” the election results, the school gave a list of recommendations, such as dressing for the weather and wearing comfortable shoes and staying with a group.

The email comes as several businesses in the city have begun boarding up windows and doors in anticipation for potential violence following Nov. 3.