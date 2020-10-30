Passenger Train Refuses To Stop At Station In Order To Trap Alleged ‘Kidnapper’ Onboard

A train from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh rescued a three-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted Saturday night by refusing to stop at any of its scheduled stations, according to the Deccan Herald.

The alleged kidnapper was reportedly using the train to flee local authorities and travel to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh before he was spotted via CCTV cameras, per the Herald.

#India: Train runs non-stop for 240 km to rescue ‘kidnapped’ 3-year-old girl. During questioning, police officials came to know that the ‘kidnapper’ was girl’s father https://t.co/v9hsZEbiAJ — Gulf News (@gulf_news) October 30, 2020

Once found by the Railway Police Force, an inspector alerted the train control room and requested the train not stop at any station on the 240-kilometer route from Lalitpur to Bhopal, per Gulf News.

Officials at the train station in Bhopal arrested the accused kidnapper in one of the compartments before he could leave the train, Gulf News reported. During the investigation, officials found that the alleged kidnapper was actually the victim’s father.

Once officials determined the identity of the individual, they accompanied the father back to Lalitpur with his daughter and reunited the family, according to Gulf News.

The mother reportedly knew that the girl’s father had been the alleged kidnapper but did not disclose it to police, Gulf News reports. As a result of the incident, police counseled the family upon the father and daughter’s return to Lalitpur.