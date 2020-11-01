Save Over 30% On This Innovative Beer Tap System

From parties to casual hangouts to solo-nights at home, having cold, delicious beer right from the tap is always great. But with beer taps often being complicated to set up and lug around, you often settle for the old fashioned beer-can or bottle experience. Doesn’t sound too appealing, does it?

If you want to bring the party without dealing with complicated beer tap contraptions, you’ll definitely appreciate this new, innovative system by Tapology. In mere seconds, you’ll be able to transform your favorite store-bought beer into ice-cold, mouth-watering drafts, straight from the tap!

The way Tapology works is simple. The system revolves around its state-of-the-art insulated cooler that boasts a siphoning pour system for up to six cans of beer at a time. Using the magic of sound waves, your favorite brews are drawn from the can to the tap, leaving you with a rich, creamy head that lets you appreciate all the complex flavors and aromas in every sip.

But perhaps the coolest thing about the Tapology system is the fact that it’s so portable. It’s incredibly lightweight and runs on batteries, so you never have to worry about searching for an outlet, making it ideal for camping trips, tailgates, backyard barbeques, and so much more.

Why head to the bar when you can have your favorite brews on tap from just about anywhere? Now, that’s something to cheers to!

For a limited time, you can snag the Tapology 6-Pack Cooler Microfoam Beer Tap at just over 30% off, making it just $79.99!

Price subject to change.

