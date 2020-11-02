FBI Launches Investigation Into Trump Supporters Who Reportedly Swarmed Biden-Harris Bus In Texas

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced Sunday that their San Antonio office would investigate an incident on a Texas highway involving supporters of President Donald Trump allegedly swarming a campaign bus for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Demcoratic California Sen. Kamala Harris.

A group of trucks and SUVs brandishing Trump-themed flags encircled a Biden-Harris bus Friday on the I-35 Texas Highway, forcing the Democrats aboard to cancel campaign rallies. Eventually, the bus reached its destination and no one was injured, according to USA Today. (RELATED: Democrats Reportedly Cancel Texas Campaign Rallies After Trump Supporters Swarm Biden-Harris Bus)

NEW: Very short statement from the FBI confirming that they are investigating incident Friday involving Biden bus. pic.twitter.com/hM5hlL4ERI — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) November 1, 2020

The president defended his supporters via Twitter Sunday evening after the FBI confirmed the investigation.

“In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong,” said Trump. “Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”

In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people! https://t.co/of6Lna3HMU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

The Biden campaign responded to the incident in a statement adding, “rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” according to CBS News

“Our supporters will continue to organize their communities for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot, and to the Texans who disrupted our events today: We’ll see you on November 3rd.” (RELATED: ‘Disinformation’ And Other Media Excuses For Downplaying, Dismissing Hunter Biden Revelations)

Democrat congressional candidates Wendy Davis, Roland Gutierrez and Rep. Lloyd Doggett were on board the bus during the incident. The group eventually received a police escort to their destination, USA Today reported.