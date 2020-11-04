Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Criticizes Democrats For Overlooking Latino Voters In Florida

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized Democrats for overlooking Latino voters in states where Democratic nominee Joe Biden underperformed in the presidential election, in a tweet Tuesday night.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that she has attempted to call attention to Democratic “vulnerabilities” with the Latino community for a “long, long time.”

“There is a strategy and a path, but the necessary effort simply hasn’t been put in,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

I won’t comment much on tonight’s results as they are evolving and ongoing, but I will say we’ve been sounding the alarm about Dem vulnerabilities w/ Latinos for a long, long time. There is a strategy and a path, but the necessary effort simply hasn’t been put in ⬇️ https://t.co/HljnWYgeju — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 4, 2020

“We have work to do,” she added in a reply to her original tweet, with a link to an article by Yahoo News headlined, “Biden campaign doesn’t consider Latinos ‘part of their path to victory,’ political operatives say.”

Biden fell short in multiple predominately Latino counties in Florida, compared to the turnout for 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, the New York Post reported. President Donald Trump secured Florida’s 29 Electoral College votes.

Ocasio-Cortez advocated for the “Defund the Police” movement, which Biden does not support, in an interview with Good Morning America on June 10. She said that the problem is not the lack of resources, but the distribution of the funds which should go to “social programming and investments that prevent crime and social discord in the first place.”

An ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 42% of Hispanics surveyed said they support the movement to defund the police and 42% support reallocating funding to community programs, ABC News reported. The poll showed that 57% are against defunding the police and 58% oppose reallocating funding.

Ocasio-Cortez was re-elected Tuesday to serve a second term in New York’s 14th Congressional District, the Post reported.

