The Daily Caller and the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) obtained documents uncovering the use of Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) donations to bail out violent criminals and sexual abusers — a fund which Democratic vice presidential pick Kamala Harris has repeatedly promoted. The media hasn’t mentioned it, despite the fact that she could be the next U.S. vice president. What gives?
Kamala Harris Might Be Our Next Vice President, But The Media Is Still Ignoring This Huge Scandal
(Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)
Bradley Devlin Reporter
Font Size: