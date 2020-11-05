Save Over 90% On This Dog Training And Well-Being Class Bundle

You may hang out with your pup every day, but it’s hard to believe they never actually say a thing. It’s this exact lack of communication that could be detrimental to your dog and even your daily life. From incessant barking and pulling on walks to a lack of energy, there are lots of things that you and little Fido can improve upon.

If your training methods aren’t working, perhaps it’s time to turn to a professional for help. That’s where these fantastic dog training courses come into play. Packed with helpful lessons and six hours of enriching content, this masterclass bundle covers all the dog-owner bases, from necessary obedience lessons and helpful commands to how to keep them fit and happy through a specific diet.

Under the instruction of Sharon Bolt, a seasoned author and dog and puppy training expert, you’ll learn exactly how your dog ticks, helping you to communicate with them in the best way possible. Through her technique, you’ll adopt everyday practices that will bring out the very best in your dog, making both their life and yours a happy, fulfilling one, together.

Along with puppy and adult dog training courses, you’ll also have the opportunity to learn about alternative practices and theories to help treat your dog’s specific health issues. Whether it’s itchy skin or joint problems, the bundle has an entire course dedicated to teaching you how to use natural remedies to keep your dog happy, healthy, and well-behaved, potentially cutting your vet bills significantly.

Each high-rated class in the How to Train & Raise A Healthy Dog Master Class Bundle is worth $200 bucks. But for a limited time, you can get all six courses for just $30 bucks, an incredible 97% off its regular rate.

