LA Man Taken Into Custody After Posting Video Threatening Violence If Biden Won The Election

A Los Angeles man was taken into custody after allegedly posting a video threatening a mass shooting if Vice President Joe Biden won the election.

In a video posted to social media, the man said, “If Biden gets in, I’m just going to do like a school shooter, just take out all these Democrats,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

The unidentified man was stopped while in a vehicle, and was taken into custody by a mix of the FBI agents and local authorities on Friday. The man reportedly told authorities that he was drunk when making the video. (RELATED: Joe Biden Campaign Promotes Video That Has Been Debunked)

Once detained, investigators began to search his home for any evidence of his plan to carry out this attack, according to the Los Angeles Times. Authorities also requested a mental health hold to keep the man in their custody.

The FBI said in a statement to the Times that it’s working with law enforcement, but had not make an arrest as of Friday.

“The FBI is aware of the reported threats, and we’re working with our partners. The subject is being evaluated by state officials. The federal government has not made any arrest nor filed charges at this time,” FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said.

The man was taken into custody by CT 6, a counterterrorism organization that goes after terror threats that happen on American soil, according to the Times.