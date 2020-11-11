‘You Do The Math’: Vince Coglianese Targets Pfizer’s Timing On COVID-19 Vaccine Announcement

Radio host and Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese said Wednesday that anyone wondering why Pfizer only announced success with its COVID-19 vaccine Monday should “do the math.”

“They put in a never before seen 60-day safety period to ensure the safety of the vaccine,” Coglianese said of Pfizer and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during an interview on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “They don’t do that in any other vaccine. This is the very first time it was done. It was announced just two months before the election. You do the math.”

Pfizer announced on Monday that its vaccine was effective in more than 90% of patients who participated in its testing. (RELATED: Fauci Says Pfizer Vaccine Could Be Distributed ‘By The End Of The Year’)

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said Wednesday that he was informed about about the coronavirus vaccine on Monday morning from media reports, a day after President-elect Joe Bidens team claims to have received the information.

Coglianese suggested Wednesday that the Pfizer is actively working against President Donald Trump.

“There’s no question the pharmaceutical industry does have a political incentive to throw Donald Trump out of office … They’re really angry at him. They think that we’re going to lose a lot of money if he stays in office so there’s a lot of incentive there and the political acts I think of been pretty clear here. Pfizer, if you check their political donations as … very clearly donated more to Joe Biden than they did to Donald Trump,” he said.

Coglianese reminded viewers that despite Pfizer at first denying it, U.S. taxpayers have subsidized the pharmaceutical company “to the tune of $2 billion.”

“That’s right, you and I are paying a lot of money for Pfizer to develop this vaccine, so they lied about that because … [and] the effect of it was … not to give a win to Donald Trump. And the fact is, as you noted, they could have released data on this in October and instead — when did they release it? The first full business day after the media declared victory for Joe Biden.” (RELATED: Pfizer Tries To Distance Itself From Trump Admin’s Operation Warp Speed As Vaccine Sees Success In 1st

The radio host also questioned the role of the FDA in the timing of the vaccine announcement. “I think the FDA has a lot to answer for here as well. They are supposed to regulate Pfizer. Not be in bed with Pfizer.”

Big Pharma contributed more than $6 million to Biden in election contributions while providing just over $1.5 million to Trump.

Pfizer has denied that politics has played any part in the timing of the announcement as host Tucker Carlson noted before the interview.