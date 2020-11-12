Utah Man Caught Speeding Says He Was On His Way To Kill Former Sen. Claire McCaskill

A Utah man who reportedly led police on a high-speed chase while intoxicated claimed he was on his way to kill former Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill.

George William Stahl, 36, was caught Wednesday for driving 115 miles per hour while both drunk and high, according to the New York Post. Upon first being pursued by police, rather than pull over, Stahl allegedly sped up to 130 miles per hour and attempted to evade law enforcement, the Deseret News reported.

Police say Utah man speeding in snow said he was on his way to kill Claire McCaskill https://t.co/YPqkGwcsPt — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) November 11, 2020

Stahl was finally detained after his tires were spiked by another trooper, per Deseret News. An affidavit asserts that Stahl told police he was speeding because he was “on his way to Missouri to kill (former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill) if she wasn’t dead already,” per the Post. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To ‘Blow Up’ FBI, Kill Chuck Schumer)

The affidavit also described Stahl as “belligerent” and said there was an empty 12-pack of Budweiser in the vehicle, along with a second, partially-consumed 12-pack. Stahl admitted he was drunk, as well as being on Adderall and LSD, as reported by the Post. (Former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill Apologizes For Saying ‘Transsexual’)

It is unclear why the man desired to murder the former senator, but the affidavit says he made “several real threats” to kill her. After a medical evaluation, Stahl was charged with making a threat of terrorism, failing to stop at the command of police, reckless driving, speeding, DUI, and drug possession, the Post reports.