Police Find Man Shot In The Head At Campsite, Arrest Another Man In Nearby Field

A man is facing charges of second-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing an acquaintance at a campground in Colorado.

Evan Gaw, a 30-year-old from Texas, was at a campground Wednesday night in Pueblo County, according to KKTV. Pueblo County authorities responded to the KOA Campground around 10:30 p.m. after reports of gunshots were issued.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Evan Gaw, 30, in connection with the shooting death of a man at a Pueblo County campground late Wednesday night. For more click here https://t.co/QEscrw269Z pic.twitter.com/UeS0a06jxh — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) November 12, 2020

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man sprawled out on the ground near a vehicle. The man was reportedly shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Over in a nearby field, authorities found and arrested Gaw, who is now being held at the Pueblo County Jail, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unclear what led up to the suspected shooting and the investigation is ongoing. However, the sheriffs office said both men were from Texas and rented a camping spot on the grounds that night.

The deceased individual was identified as Michael Mack, according to OA Online. Mack and Gaw were both firefighters in Odessa, and Mack was also an EMT, according to the Miami Herald.