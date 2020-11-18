Insane Street Fight Ends With A Car Crashing Into A Building

An insane street fight was captured on video, and it’s unreal.

In a video tweeted by Jake Offenhartz, a group of people can be seen brawling in the street in New York over a parking spot! Unlike most fights that end quickly, this one carried on for a concerning amount of time.

How did it end? Oh, nothing major. A car just crashed into a damn building! Watch the carnage unfold below.

Pretty lucky no one died during this insane road rage battle in Flushing yesterday, apparently sparked by a parking space dispute https://t.co/6RqGG3lbaS pic.twitter.com/SQZMQStP5l — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) November 17, 2020

What the hell is wrong with some people? Look, fighting on any level is almost always a stupid idea, and that's a hill I'll die on.

If you find yourself fighting people as a grown adult, then you're a clown. It's that simple.

Having said that, this brawl was on an entirely different level. People were armed, trying to beat the hell out of each other and a person drove a car into a building.

As Offenhartz noted in his tweet, it’s a borderline miracle nobody was killed or seriously hurt in this situation.

Seeing as how quickly things escalated, it’s not hard to imagine a scenario where someone ends up seriously hurt.

Luckily, that didn’t happen, but people have to make much smarter decisions. Instead of fighting, just walk away!