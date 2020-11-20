POLL: Republicans Increasingly Negative Towards Fox News

Ratings and polling have shown that Republican voters have had an increasing negative response to Fox News since the Nov. 3 elections.

Fox has been a juggernaut in leading the ratings of morning and daytime news programs. They have led consistently in the ratings since 2001 as reported by The Wrap. This changed last week. MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ outpaced the Fox News competitor ‘Fox & Friends‘ by .24 million viewers.

Although Fox lost the morning race they have maintained a hold on the top spot in prime time. In the first week post-election, The Hill reported that Fox still had more than a million more viewers than both CNN and MSNBC. (RELATED: Newsmax CEO Denies Rumors Of Acquisition By Trump Backers)

Prior to the Nov. 3 elections 67 percent of individuals who are professing Republicans had a favorable disposition towards Fox News. This plummeted to 54 percent just one week after the election according to a morning consult survey. There are several circumstances that could cause such a shift. One such factor is President Donald Trump’s criticism for the network as reported by the Miami Herald.

.@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

During an election day interview with ‘Fox & Friends’, Trump stated, “Somebody said, ‘What’s the biggest difference between this and four years ago?’ And I say ‘Fox, it’s much different.’”