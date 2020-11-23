Sneak Peek: Here’s Some Of The Best Bargains During Black Friday Deals Week

Since the excitement of going to Black Friday sales early in the morning with friends and family isn’t an option this year, finding deals online is our next best option. However, many of us may not know where to begin! Don’t worry, we understand sourcing the internet for bargain can be time consuming and stressful. Luckily, we’ve done the research and found some of the best deals on the market during the year’s Black Friday Deals Week. Check them out below:

Kitchen And Dining

At this point, you may be wondering what a “sauteuse oven” is. This type of pan has sloping sides and a large surface area, making it perfect for sautéing, searing, braising, and frying. Though cast iron pans may be a pain sometimes to properly clean, it’s totally worth it. Cast iron enhances your flavors by evenly distributing heat and locking in moisture. Your food will look and taste delectable. This product comes ready-to-use. No seasoning required!

As we mentioned before, cleaning can be a hassle when it comes to cast iron. However, this pan is different. It’s dishwasher safe. This is a HUGE deal! When your done cooking your culinary masterpiece, just stick it in the dishwasher next to your other dishes! There’s nothing easier than that. Right now, this product is 40% off, bringing the final sale price down to $179.95. Get your very own Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven when you click here.

As the #1 Best Seller in Old Fashioned Glasses, we’re sure you’ll love this product. Made from ultra-clear, lead-free crystal, this sophisticated set is sure to make the perfect gift for any cocktail lover. Your purchase comes with four, heavy weight 10 oz. glasses that are highly resistant to chipping and breakage. These glasses re sure to impress your guests on any occasion. Get this unique set for only $23.99 by clicking here.

Whether you’re hosting an elaborate gathering or a quick get-together with friends and family, this Charcuterie Cutting Board Set from ChefSofi is the perfect centerpiece. Your purchase includes the cutting board, a four-piece cutlery set, and four lego stacking ceramic bowls for increased organization. Made from Acacia wood, this charcuterie board comes with a high polished finish so crumbs and leftovers won’t get stuck. It cleans easily with a damp wipe, so there’s no need to worry about laboriously cleaning this product. This board adds a touch of elegance and class to any occasion making it the perfect gift for any loved one! Get this Charcuterie Cutting Board Set from ChefSofi for $39.87 when you click here.

Health And Fitness

Staying fit and healthy during the pandemic can be challenging at times. This Resistance Bands Set is designed to minimize your trips to the gym and maximize your at-home workout routine. Made from 100% Malaysian latex, you’ll be exercising with some of the finest workout materials in the industry. Each band is explicitly labeled with their maximum resistance and equipped with heavy-duty carabiners to stack multiple bands. This set comes with a waterproof, nylon bag to your bands won’t get damaged or worn-out. Take your exercise routine to the next level with the TRIBE PREMIUM Resistance Bands Set for $30.99 when you click here. That’s more than 60% off the original price!

Exercise just about anywhere with this all-purpose exercise mat. From simple stretches to intense yoga sessions, this mat will have you covered. With its’ high-density foam that’s approximately 1/2″ thick, thi.s premium mat comfortably cushions your spine, hips, knees, and elbows. The moisture resistant foam makes it easy to clean with soap and water. Bring your mat on your travels with the adjustable carry strap. Get this product for that exercise lover in your life for just $23.93 when you click here.

Beauty And Bath

If you’ve ever purchased something from Burt’s Bees, you know just how well their products are made. Their skin care products are 100% natural and ethically sourced. In my opinion, they’re some of the best for the price. When you purchase this six-piece gift set, here’s what will be included: Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream, Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, Hand Salve, Res-Q Ointment, Original Bees Wax Lip Balm, and their famous Coconut Foot Creme. All of these items will offer complete and total hydration through the brisk winter months ahead. This year, give the gift of nourishment with this Burt’s Bees Classics Gift Set. Get it for $23.84 by clicking here.

As someone who’s experienced problematic skin for many years, I can safely say that the SheaMoisture Soaps and Skin products provide nourishment and clarity a step above the rest. I’ve tried just about every product out there for sensitivity and acne-prone skin. Let’s face it, besides the ones that cost an arm and a leg, you’re probably going to get uniformly mediocre results. That’s where this product comes in. These sulphate and paraben-free skin care products from SheaMoisture are a great remedy for cracked, sensitive, and problematic skin. In your purchase, you’ll receive: African Black problem skin moisturizer, problem skin facial wash & scrub, a facial mask and an acne prone face & body bar. All of these products will do wonders for your skin. However, if you have ultra-sensitive skin like me, use the acne prone face & body bar every other day to avoid irritation! Get this gift here for $20.97.

