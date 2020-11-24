REPORT: Coast Guard Searching For Four Fishermen After Boat Goes Down Off Massachusetts Coast

The US Coast Guard searched Tuesday for four individuals off the coast of Massachusetts after a Maine-based fishing vessel sank Monday.

The 82-foot long boat, called the Emmy Rose, reportedly sank off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, leaving behind some debris and an empty life raft at its last known position, according to a statement released by the Coast Guard. (RELATED: Coast Guardsman Opens Fire On Mako Shark: ‘I Wasn’t Willing To Risk The Lives Of My Shipmates’)

CGC Vigorous (pictured), Key Largo and aircraft continue their search. Vigorous will remain on scene throughout the night. pic.twitter.com/IqLk7Iri6n — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 23, 2020

After a 1 a.m. emergency notification, the Coast Guard quickly deployed a cutter along with an air crew to search for the missing fisherman at daybreak. The search was impeded by 35 mph wind and 6 to 8 foot seas, but continued.

“These guys were very experienced,” the ship’s owner, Rink Varian, told Bangor Daily News. “They were the best … I hope to God they find them.”

According to family members of one of the missing fisherman, Jeff Matthews, the Emmy Rose left last week to fish haddock around the Gulf of Maine.